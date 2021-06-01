Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) shares were down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

