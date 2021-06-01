BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Cap Hits $13.85 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and $170,273.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.01020976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.37 or 0.09772001 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

