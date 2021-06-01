BioPassport Token Market Cap Tops $13.85 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $170,273.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.01020976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.37 or 0.09772001 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

