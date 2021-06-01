Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.12

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 266061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

BIREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.46 million and a P/E ratio of 95.37.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

