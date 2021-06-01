Bismuth Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $1,954.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 322.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,168,317 coins and its circulating supply is 21,112,387 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

