BitCoal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $24,396.21 and $10.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.88 or 0.00713366 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002745 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

