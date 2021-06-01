Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $141.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.51 million and $141.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

