Bitcoin Diamond Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00007410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $500.74 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

