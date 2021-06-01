Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.00

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

