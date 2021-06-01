Bitcoin Incognito One Day Volume Reaches $94.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $92,171.04 and $94.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

