Bitcoin Interest Trading 50.4% Higher This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $220,177.95 and $236.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00420263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00291522 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00162128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012663 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

