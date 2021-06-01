Bitcoin SV Trading Up 0.6% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $892.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $175.87 or 0.00479659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,666.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.73 or 0.01883806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001496 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004810 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,748,758 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

