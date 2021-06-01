BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.13 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00295070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00189669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.01026012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

