BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Cap of $5.10 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $10,281.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001504 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,613,587 coins and its circulating supply is 4,402,133 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

