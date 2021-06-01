BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Tops $3.32 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,611,593 coins and its circulating supply is 4,400,139 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.