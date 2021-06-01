Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,475.97 and $572.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,636.78 or 0.99936286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00083891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

