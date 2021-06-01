BitGreen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,284.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $3,284.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00073309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00048856 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00278594 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008576 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.