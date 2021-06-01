BitSend Price Tops $0.0047 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $147,650.12 and approximately $71.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00520666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00023395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.65 or 0.01303309 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,106,337 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.