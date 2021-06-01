BitTube (TUBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,069.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $2.88 million and $1,069.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.64 or 0.00707613 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 311,154,986 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

