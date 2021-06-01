Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.74

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.74 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 56616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.72 million and a P/E ratio of -393.33.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

