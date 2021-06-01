Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.