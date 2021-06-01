Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Black Knight worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 330,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.