Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Insider Sells $50,310.48 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BLKB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 198,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 38.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $2,985,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

