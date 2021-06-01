BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRFI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BRFI stock remained flat at $GBX 119 ($1.55) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 89.40 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.62.
About BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust
