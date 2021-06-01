BlackRock Inc. Acquires 101,511 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.25% of LHC Group worth $923,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHCG stock opened at $196.85 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.