BlackRock Inc. Acquires 140,302 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.97% of Hubbell worth $910,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average is $174.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

