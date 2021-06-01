BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,485,300 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485,300 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.03% of TCF Financial worth $782,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 1,913.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,435 shares of company stock worth $1,506,230. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

