BlackRock Inc. Acquires 197,306 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.95% of Crocs worth $889,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crocs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 38.9% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 478.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.