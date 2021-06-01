BlackRock Inc. Acquires 261,154 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.21% of Pentair worth $850,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pentair by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after acquiring an additional 155,440 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Pentair by 14.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $445,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

