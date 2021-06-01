BlackRock Inc. Acquires 532,677 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 532,677 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $909,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

