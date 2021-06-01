BlackRock Inc. Acquires 55,662 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.47% of Exponent worth $785,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exponent by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

