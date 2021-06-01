BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.21% of Silicon Laboratories worth $833,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.43. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.62, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

