BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891,299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.14% of Stifel Financial worth $817,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after buying an additional 1,467,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,555,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 758,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

