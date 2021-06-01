BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145,839 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of CF Industries worth $921,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

