BlackRock Inc. Buys 12,507 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,797,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.00% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $856,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

