BlackRock Inc. Buys 240,585 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.98% of Atlassian worth $831,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

TEAM opened at $233.28 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

