BlackRock Inc. Buys 334,110 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.82% of AptarGroup worth $820,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR stock opened at $147.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

