BlackRock Inc. Buys 391,459 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.44% of Power Integrations worth $812,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.