BlackRock Inc. Buys 722,583 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.74% of East West Bancorp worth $914,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.