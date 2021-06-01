BlackRock Inc. Buys 932,718 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.44% of Texas Roadhouse worth $897,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

