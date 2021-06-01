BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.48% of The Middleby worth $781,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Middleby by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.81. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

