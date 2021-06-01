BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.59% of Oshkosh worth $781,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

In related news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OSK opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

