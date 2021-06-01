BlackRock Inc. Has $775.92 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.48% of First American Financial worth $775,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after buying an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,264,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after buying an additional 839,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

