BlackRock Inc. Has $795.76 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.36% of AGCO worth $795,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

