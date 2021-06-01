BlackRock Inc. Has $829.20 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.44% of Campbell Soup worth $829,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.