BlackRock Inc. Has $888.93 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.39% of UGI worth $888,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $83,362,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 199,822 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

