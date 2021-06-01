BlackRock Inc. Has $894.76 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226,186 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.19% of L Brands worth $894,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in L Brands by 87.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

