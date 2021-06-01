BlackRock Inc. Has $899.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.33% of Lyft worth $899,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 24.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 574.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist lifted their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Lyft stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $44,554,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,646,973 shares of company stock valued at $301,848,753. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

