BlackRock Inc. Has $903.92 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.90% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $903,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

