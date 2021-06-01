BlackRock Inc. Has $908.35 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.85% of BeiGene worth $908,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 888.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after buying an additional 131,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BeiGene by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.56.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $358.51 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.57.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

